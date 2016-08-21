UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Hayden 'extremely critical' after cycling accident
* Rossi hails "one of the best friends" (Adds World Superbike statement, details)
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Czech Republic MotoGP on Sunday 1. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 47:44.290 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 47:51.588 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 47:53.877 4. Loris Baz (France) Ducati 47:56.848 5. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 47:57.383 6. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 47:58.102 7. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 48:07.704 8. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 48:08.852 9. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 48:08.871 10. Tito Rabat (Spain) Honda 48:21.421 11. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Ducati 48:24.201 12. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 48:25.387 13. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 48:27.492 14. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Aprilia 48:29.977 15. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 48:46.491
* Rossi hails "one of the best friends" (Adds World Superbike statement, details)
ROME, May 18 Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden spent a second day in intensive care on Thursday after colliding with a car while cycling in eastern Italy, the American's Honda World Superbike team said on Thursday.