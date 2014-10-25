BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Malaysia MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:59.791 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:59.973 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 2:00.203 4. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 2:00.472 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 2:00.703 6. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 2:00.740 7. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 2:00.801 8. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Ducati 2:01.119 9. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 2:01.263 10. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 2:02.294
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud