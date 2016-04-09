April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Americas MotoGP Qualification on Saturday
1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 2:03.188
2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 2:03.257
3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 2:03.644
4. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 2:03.913
5. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 2:04.247
6. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 2:04.265
7. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 2:04.339
8. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 2:04.379
9. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 2:04.408
10. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 2:04.485