UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Vettel puts Ferrari on top in Bahrain practice
* Ecclestone attends race for first time in 2017 (Adds quotes, detail)
July 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix United States MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 1:21.176 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:21.193 3. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 1:21.373 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:21.418 5. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 1:21.420 6. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:21.453 7. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:21.728 8. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:22.026 9. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:22.075 10. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 1:22.090
* Ecclestone attends race for first time in 2017 (Adds quotes, detail)
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.