Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Bahrain Grand Prix
April 12 Statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (Round three of 20 races):
July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix United States MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 44:00.695 2. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 44:02.993 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 44:05.193 4. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 44:05.252 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 44:09.952 6. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 44:13.665 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 44:15.999 8. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 44:34.658 9. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 44:34.824 10. Hector Barbera (Spain) FTR 45:03.064 11. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Ducati 45:03.299 12. Colin Edwards (U.S.) FTR 45:04.288 13. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ioda 45:21.145 14. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Aprilia 31 Laps 15. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Aprilia 31 Laps
April 12 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, third round of the season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2017 2016 CN AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/ Sebastian Vettel 2 1 3 5