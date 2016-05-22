Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Italy MotoGP on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 41:36.535 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 41:36.554 3. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 41:41.277 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 41:41.445 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 41:42.791 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 41:45.205 7. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 41:49.875 8. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 41:51.133 9. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 41:55.178 10. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 41:58.833 11. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 42:04.471 12. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 42:12.247 13. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 42:14.567 14. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Aprilia 42:16.629 15. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 42:36.346
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.