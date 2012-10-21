Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Malaysia MotoGP on Sunday 1. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 29:29.049 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 29:32.823 3. Casey Stoner (Australia) Honda 29:36.193 4. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 29:39.567 5. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Ducati 29:45.808 6. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 29:46.325 7. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 30:19.331 8. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 30:20.634 9. James Ellison (Britain) Aprilia 30:25.725 10. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 30:26.671 11. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ioda 30:31.854 12. Michele Pirro (Italy) Honda 30:31.940 13. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Yamaha 30:58.038
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.