BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:20.937 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:21.233 3. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 1:21.340 4. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:21.376 5. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:21.508 6. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:21.651 7. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:21.679 8. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:21.771 9. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:21.794 10. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 1:21.906
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud