Motor racing-Alonso's Indy 500 car will go to his museum
BARCELONA, May 11 Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he will get to keep the Indianapolis 500 car that he races in later this month to add to his musem collection.
June 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands MotoGP Qualification on Friday 1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:32.627 2. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 1:32.858 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:32.886 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:32.987 5. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:33.013 6. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:33.016 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:33.028 8. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:33.042 9. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:33.076 10. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:33.112
BARCELONA, May 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects to be back up to speed in Spain this weekend after struggling for pace in Russia.