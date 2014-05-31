BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Italy MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:47.270 2. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:47.450 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:47.521 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:47.584 5. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:47.612 6. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Ducati 1:47.659 7. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:47.681 8. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:47.754 9. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 1:47.765 10. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:47.791
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud