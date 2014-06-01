INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Perez lets the good times roll
LONDON, April 18 Sergio Perez has drawn strength from the past, hopes still for a big team move in the future but most of all he is enjoying the present.
June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Italy MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 41:38.254 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 41:38.375 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 41:40.942 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 41:52.300 5. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 41:53.857 6. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 41:55.296 7. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 41:55.383 8. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 42:05.661 9. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 42:20.140 10. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Ducati 42:23.466 11. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 42:23.687 12. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Honda 42:24.085 13. Scott Redding (Britain) Honda 42:24.093 14. Hiroshi Aoyama (Japan) Honda 42:25.088 15. Colin Edwards (U.S.) Yamaha 42:47.808
LONDON, April 18 Sergio Perez has drawn strength from the past, hopes still for a big team move in the future but most of all he is enjoying the present.
* India's Vijay Mallya tweets "Extradition hearing in court started today as expected." (Mumbai Newsroom)