Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Great Britain MotoGP on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 40:52.515 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 40:52.596 3. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 40:54.066 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 41:05.748 5. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 41:05.813 6. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 41:12.742 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 41:18.814 8. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 41:28.508 9. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 41:28.634 10. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 41:45.711 11. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 41:51.573 12. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 41:53.225 13. Hector Barbera (Spain) FTR 41:54.205 14. Colin Edwards (U.S.) FTR 41:54.358 15. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ioda 42:01.348
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.