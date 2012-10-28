Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Australia MotoGP on Saturday 1. Casey Stoner (Australia) Honda 41:01.324 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 41:10.547 3. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 41:15.894 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Yamaha 41:24.627 5. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 41:24.756 6. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 41:24.791 7. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Ducati 41:38.437 8. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 41:39.711 9. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 41:53.937 10. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 42:01.623 11. Randy de Puniet (France) Aprilia 42:01.666 12. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 42:23.275 13. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ioda 42:29.181 14. Michele Pirro (Italy) Honda 26 Laps 15. Ivan Silva (Spain) Kawasaki 26 Laps
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.