Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix
May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):
Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Aragon MotoGP on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 41:44.933 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 41:47.616 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 41:47.706 4. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 41:52.791 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 42:09.255 6. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 42:09.762 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 42:10.300 8. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 42:10.436 9. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 42:11.385 10. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Ducati 42:28.822 11. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 42:29.188 12. Scott Redding (Britain) Honda 42:33.109 13. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 42:34.688 14. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Honda 42:35.204 15. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Honda 42:35.297
May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):
LONDON, May 8 Formula One champions Mercedes have no "magic bullets" to solve the problems that slowed Lewis Hamilton in Russia last month, but they are focusing on finding a solution, team boss Toto Wolff said on Monday.