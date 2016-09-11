Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Sept 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix San Marino MotoGP on Sunday 1. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 43:43.524 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 43:46.361 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 43:47.883 4. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 43:53.093 5. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 43:58.991 6. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 44:03.200 7. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 44:06.460 8. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 44:10.679 9. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 44:10.726 10. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 44:17.492 11. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 44:22.730 12. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Aprilia 44:23.491 13. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 44:26.521 14. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 44:32.974 15. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 44:37.903
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.