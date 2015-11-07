Motor racing-McLaren offer F1 simulator role for virtual racer
LONDON, May 4 The McLaren Formula One team launched a virtual racing competition on Thursday with a real job as a simulator driver as the prize.
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Valencia MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:30.011 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:30.499 3. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:30.516 4. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 1:30.917 5. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:30.948 6. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:31.012 7. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:31.056 8. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:31.080 9. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:31.245 10. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 1:31.292
PARIS, May 4 Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus has retained the rights to broadcast Formula One races in France from 2018 to 2021, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.