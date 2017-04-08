Motor racing-'Devastated' Hamilton seeks answers to tyre mystery
MONACO, May 27 Lewis Hamilton declared himself 'devastated' on Saturday after failing to qualify his Mercedes in the top half of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Argentina MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:47.512 2. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 1:48.275 3. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:48.278 4. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 1:48.908 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:49.008 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 1:49.218 7. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:49.272 8. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 1:49.323 9. Loris Baz (France) Ducati 1:49.630 10. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Ducati 1:49.724
MONACO, May 27 Lewis Hamilton declared himself 'devastated' on Saturday after failing to qualify his Mercedes in the top half of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix.
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.