Motor racing- New Zealand's Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:54.543 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:54.634 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:54.638 4. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:54.693 5. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:54.815 6. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:54.963 7. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:55.078 8. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 1:55.165 9. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:55.302 10. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:55.352
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
May 21 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 199 2. Hyundai Motorsport 173 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 113 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 85