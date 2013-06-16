Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Catalunya MotoGP on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 43:06.479 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 43:08.242 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 43:08.305 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 43:12.353 5. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 43:33.235 6. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 43:38.707 7. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 43:39.171 8. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 44:05.094 9. Colin Edwards (U.S.) FTR 44:09.621 10. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 44:16.253 11. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ioda 44:30.856 12. Claudio Corti (Italy) FTR 44:40.158 13. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Aprilia 44:51.834 14. Bryan Staring (Australia) Honda 44:57.224 15. Javier Del Amor (Spain) FTR 43:29.079
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.
LONDON, March 28 Former Formula One world champion Nigel Mansell joined the motorsport world on Tuesday in paying tribute to John Surtees at the funeral of the only man to win world titles on two wheels and four.