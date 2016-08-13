UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-Former MotoGP champion Hayden dies after cycling accident
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Austria MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:23.142 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:23.289 3. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:23.298 4. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:23.361 5. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:23.475 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:23.584 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:23.597 8. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 1:23.777 9. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 1:23.813 10. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 1:23.822
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
May 22 Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said.