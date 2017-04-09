Motor racing-Raikkonen ends the long wait for pole
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Argentina MotoGP on Sunday 1. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 41:45.060 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 41:47.975 3. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 41:48.814 4. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Ducati 41:51.583 5. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 42:00.564 6. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 42:03.301 7. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 42:05.106 8. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 42:10.540 9. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 42:10.725 10. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 42:11.463 11. Loris Baz (France) Ducati 42:12.012 12. Tito Rabat (Spain) Honda 42:26.935 13. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 42:27.830 14. Pol Espargaro (Spain) KTM 42:28.145 15. Bradley Smith (Britain) KTM 42:28.512
MONACO, May 27 Ferrari veteran Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years and upstaged his championship-leading team mate Sebastian Vettel to take pole position at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.