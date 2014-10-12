BRIEF-India's Vijay Mallya tweets "extradition hearing in court started today as expected"
* India's Vijay Mallya tweets "Extradition hearing in court started today as expected." (Mumbai Newsroom)
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Japan MotoGP on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 42:21.259 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 42:22.897 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 42:23.861 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 42:24.416 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 42:35.612 6. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 42:37.912 7. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 42:40.790 8. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 42:41.074 9. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 42:44.834 10. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 42:56.946 11. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 43:01.927 12. Katsuyuki Nakasuga (Japan) Yamaha 43:12.286 13. Hiroshi Aoyama (Japan) Honda 43:12.352 14. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Honda 43:17.051 15. Hector Barbera (Spain) Avintia 43:20.348
* India's Vijay Mallya tweets "Extradition hearing in court started today as expected." (Mumbai Newsroom)
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel