UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-Former MotoGP champion Hayden dies after cycling accident
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar MotoGP on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 42:28.452 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 42:30.471 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 42:30.739 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 42:30.839 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 42:42.535 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 42:43.875 7. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 42:47.081 8. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 42:47.104 9. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 42:49.612 10. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 42:52.887 11. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 43:04.299 12. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 43:10.208 13. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 43:10.384 14. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 43:10.434 15. Tito Rabat (Spain) Honda 43:23.405
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
May 22 Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said.