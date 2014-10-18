UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Australia MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:28.408 2. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Ducati 1:28.642 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:28.650 4. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:28.656 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:28.675 6. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:28.866 7. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:28.887 8. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:28.956 9. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:28.968 10. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:29.088
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.