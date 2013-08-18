PREVIEW-Motor racing-'Best ever' Hamilton faces resurgent Ferrari
SHANGHAI, April 5 Lewis Hamilton has raised his game but whether the Mercedes driver can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen.
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 188 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 167 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 153 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 130 5. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 127 6. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 93 7. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 87 8. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 81 9. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 72 10. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 59 11. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 56 12. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 36 13. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 29 14. Hector Barbera (Spain) FTR 24 15. Colin Edwards (U.S.) FTR 20
* Wehrlein hopes to return in Bahrain (Adds details, Wolff quotes)
LONDON, April 3 Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has backed Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein to "come back strong" after having to miss the opening race of the season in Australia due to fitness issues.