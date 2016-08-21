UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Hayden 'extremely critical' after cycling accident
* Rossi hails "one of the best friends" (Adds World Superbike statement, details)
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 197 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 144 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 138 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 109 5. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 100 6. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 96 7. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 81 8. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 79 9. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 76 10. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 66 11. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 63 12. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 54 13. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 51 14. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 42 15. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 42
ROME, May 18 Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden spent a second day in intensive care on Thursday after colliding with a car while cycling in eastern Italy, the American's Honda World Superbike team said on Thursday.