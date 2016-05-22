Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 115 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 105 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 78 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 66 5. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 59 6. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 49 7. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 48 8. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 43 9. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 41 10. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 36 11. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 34 12. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 29 13. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Aprilia 25 14. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 21 15. Michele Pirro (Italy) OCTO Pramac Yakhnich 18
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.