Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix MotoGP on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 330 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 307 3. Casey Stoner (Australia) Honda 213 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Yamaha 195 5. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 154 6. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Ducati 148 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 135 8. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 125 9. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 114 10. Ben Spies (U.S.) Yamaha 88 11. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 79 12. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 63 13. Randy de Puniet (France) Aprilia 53 14. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 43 15. Michele Pirro (Italy) FTR 30
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.