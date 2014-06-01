INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Perez lets the good times roll
LONDON, April 18 Sergio Perez has drawn strength from the past, hopes still for a big team move in the future but most of all he is enjoying the present.
June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 150 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 97 3. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 96 4. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 65 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 63 6. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 49 7. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 44 8. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 39 9. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 34 10. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 34 11. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 34 12. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Honda 23 13. Hiroshi Aoyama (Japan) Honda 23 14. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Ducati 22 15. Scott Redding (Britain) Honda 21
LONDON, April 18 Sergio Perez has drawn strength from the past, hopes still for a big team move in the future but most of all he is enjoying the present.
* India's Vijay Mallya tweets "Extradition hearing in court started today as expected." (Mumbai Newsroom)