Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix MotoGP on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 350 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 307 3. Casey Stoner (Australia) Honda 238 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Yamaha 208 5. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 165 6. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Ducati 157 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 151 8. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 135 9. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 122 10. Ben Spies (U.S.) Yamaha 88 11. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 83 12. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 69 13. Randy de Puniet (France) Aprilia 58 14. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 50 15. Michele Pirro (Italy) FTR 32
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.