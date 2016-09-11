Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Sept 11 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 223 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 180 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 162 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 145 5. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 136 6. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 99 7. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 96 8. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 93 9. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 89 10. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 81 11. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 69 12. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 60 13. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 55 14. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 50 15. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 47
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.