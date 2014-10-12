BRIEF-India's Vijay Mallya tweets "extradition hearing in court started today as expected"
* India's Vijay Mallya tweets "Extradition hearing in court started today as expected." (Mumbai Newsroom)
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 312 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 230 3. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 230 4. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 227 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 153 6. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 117 7. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 116 8. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 102 9. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 96 10. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 92 11. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 79 12. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Ducati 63 13. Scott Redding (Britain) Honda 60 14. Hiroshi Aoyama (Japan) Honda 54 15. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Ducati 39
* India's Vijay Mallya tweets "Extradition hearing in court started today as expected." (Mumbai Newsroom)
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel