UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-Former MotoGP champion Hayden dies after cycling accident
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 25 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 20 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 16 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 13 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 11 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 10 7. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 9 8. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 8 9. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 7 10. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 6 11. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 5 12. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 4 13. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 3 14. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 2 15. Tito Rabat (Spain) Honda 1
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
May 22 Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said.