July 7 Honda's MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner left it late to take pole position for the German Grand Prix in a frenetic final few minutes on a drying Sachsenring track on Saturday.

The Australian clocked a best time of one minute 31.796 seconds to edge Yamaha's American rider Ben Spies into second place.

Stoner's Spanish team mate Dani Pedrosa completed the front row of the grid.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow took the fourth slot on a non-factory Tech3 Yamaha with championship leader Jorge Lorenzo lining up in fifth place on the works bike.

Lorenzo and Stoner are level on 140 points in the championship with the Spaniard leading on race wins. (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Matt Barker)