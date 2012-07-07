July 7 Honda's MotoGP world champion Casey
Stoner left it late to take pole position for the German Grand
Prix in a frenetic final few minutes on a drying Sachsenring
track on Saturday.
The Australian clocked a best time of one minute 31.796
seconds to edge Yamaha's American rider Ben Spies into second
place.
Stoner's Spanish team mate Dani Pedrosa completed the front
row of the grid.
Britain's Cal Crutchlow took the fourth slot on a
non-factory Tech3 Yamaha with championship leader Jorge Lorenzo
lining up in fifth place on the works bike.
Lorenzo and Stoner are level on 140 points in the
championship with the Spaniard leading on race wins.
(Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Matt Barker)