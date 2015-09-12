Sept 12 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo took pole position in record time at the San Marino MotoGP on Saturday with championship-leading team mate Valentino Rossi also on the front row in third place for his home race.

Spaniard Lorenzo lapped Misano's 4.2km Marco Simoncelli circuit in eastern Italy with a best time of one minute 32.146 seconds, smashing compatriot Marc Marquez's 2013 pole record by nearly eight tenths.

Honda's double world champion Marquez will line up second on the starting grid after lapping 0.106 slower.

The pole was Lorenzo's third of the season and 33rd in the top flight, but he was unhappy with Rossi for running slowly in front of him on his last lap.

"I was lucky because Marquez could not improve his lap time enough, but I could have lost the pole position because of Valentino on the (racing) line," he said.

Italian great Rossi, a nine-times world champion, leads Lorenzo in the standings with 236 points to the Spaniard's 224. Marquez is third on 159 with six races remaining including Sunday's. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)