LISBON May 5 World champion Casey Stoner seized his first pole position of the season at the Portuguese MotoGP in Estoril on Saturday by beating Spain's Dani Pedrosa in a fiercely contested qualifying session.

The Australian also prevented MotoGP leader Jorge Lorenzo from grabbing his third consecutive pole position of the season after the Spaniard was the fastest in the season-opener in Qatar and last weekend in Jerez.

Lorenzo finished fourth in qualifying behind third-placed British rider Cal Crutchlow.

Stoner's best lap was timed at 1:37.188, 0.013 seconds ahead of Pedrosa. The Australian came out faster after the red flag was raised with 11 minutes to go in the qualifying following a heavy fall from United States rider Colin Edwards. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by John Mehaffey)