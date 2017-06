April 8 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo won the season-opening Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix after snatching the lead off Australian world champion Casey Stoner with just over three laps to go on Sunday.

Long-time leader Stoner, who had won the night race four times in the last five years, was also passed by Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa and had to settle for third under the Losail floodlights. (Writing By Alison Wildey in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)