MELBOURNE Oct 19 Defending champion Jorge Lorenzo took pole position at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, edging title rival Marc Marquez in a furious qualifying session at Phillip Island.

Both Yamaha rider Lorenzo and Honda's Marquez smashed retired two-time world champion Casey Stoner's fastest pole set in 2008 but it was the more seasoned Spaniard who landed a psychological blow to the rookie ahead of Sunday's race.

Lorenzo's fastest lap of one minute 27.899 seconds was 0.221 seconds better than Marquez, who can win the championship with victory on Sunday if the title-holder does not finish second.

The pair were joined by Italian great Valentino Rossi on the front row for Yamaha, with Alvaro Bautista, Dani Pedrosa and Cal Crutchlow lining up on the second. (Reporting by Ian Ransom. Editing by Patrick Johnston)