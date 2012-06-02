MONTMELO, Spain, June 2 Casey Stoner pipped championship leader Jorge Lorenzo to grab his second pole position of the season in qualifying for the Catalunya Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Australian Honda rider and current champion, who said last month he would retire at the end of the season because he had fallen out of love with the sport, lapped the sun-drenched Montmelo circuit near Barcelona in a fastest time of one minute 41.295 seconds, 0.146 ahead of Spanish Yamaha pilot Lorenzo.

Briton Cal Crutchlow was a further 0.107 seconds back in third on his Yamaha and will complete the front row for Sunday's race, the fifth of the season.

Lorenzo tops the championship standings on 90 points, with Stoner in second on 82 and his Spanish team mate Dani Pedrosa third on 65. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Mark Meadows)