MONTMELO, Spain, June 2 Casey Stoner pipped
championship leader Jorge Lorenzo to grab his second pole
position of the season in qualifying for the Catalunya Grand
Prix on Saturday.
The Australian Honda rider and current champion, who said
last month he would retire at the end of the season because he
had fallen out of love with the sport, lapped the sun-drenched
Montmelo circuit near Barcelona in a fastest time of one minute
41.295 seconds, 0.146 ahead of Spanish Yamaha pilot Lorenzo.
Briton Cal Crutchlow was a further 0.107 seconds back in
third on his Yamaha and will complete the front row for Sunday's
race, the fifth of the season.
Lorenzo tops the championship standings on 90 points, with
Stoner in second on 82 and his Spanish team mate Dani Pedrosa
third on 65.
(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Mark Meadows)