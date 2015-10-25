Oct 25 MotoGP championship leader Valentino Rossi will start from the back of the grid in the season finale in Valencia after being penalised for causing Spanish rival Marc Marquez to crash out of the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The duo clashed with 13 of the 20-lap race remaining when Rossi, who leads Yamaha team mate Jorge Lorenzo by seven points, forced Marquez wide on Turn 14 and appeared to slow before flicking out a knee as his rival slid into the gravel.

Rossi's Yamaha team are appealing Race Direction's decision, announced on MotoGP's official Twitter feed, to award the Italian three penalty points that pushes him to the back of the grid in Spain.

The Italian, seeking a record-equalling eighth premier class title, heads to Valencia on 312 points with Lorenzo on 305. (Writing by John O'Brien in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)