MADRID Nov 9 Frenchman Randy de Puniet was quickest in a rain-affected first day of practice at the season-ending MotoGP in Valencia on Friday where many of the leading contenders failed to set a lap time in the second session.

De Puniet clocked one minute 36.965 seconds on his Aprilia before retiring with a mechanical problem, finishing ahead of Italy's Michele Pirro and American Nicky Hayden.

New world champion Jorge Lorenzo, runner-up Dani Pedrosa, and third-placed Casey Stoner, in his last race before retiring, all failed to set flying laps in the second free practice.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by John Mehaffey)