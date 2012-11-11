VALENCIA Nov 11 World MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo was denied a victorious season finale on home soil when he crashed out while leading an incident-packed Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to hand victory to fellow-Spaniard Dani Pedrosa.

Yamaha rider Lorenzo, who clinched his second world title two weeks ago at Phillip Island in Australia, lost control of his machine with around 17 laps remaining and catapaulted off the track to leave Honda's Pedrosa with a comfortable lead over Briton Cal Crutchlow in third.

Lorenzo was able to walk away from the accident and did not appear to have sustained any injuries.

Crutchlow crashed with seven laps left and Pedrosa cruised to his seventh win of the year, one more than Lorenzo, almost 40 seconds ahead of Japanese Yamaha pilot Katsuyuki Nakasuga, standing in for injured American Ben Spies, in second.

Pedrosa's Honda team mate Casey Stoner, in the Australian double world champion's final race before retiring, pipped Yamaha's Alvaro Bautista to third a further 23 seconds back.

The Honda mechanics paid tribute to Stoner as he crossed the line and hung out a sign reading "Going fishing" for the 27-year-old, who decided to retire after falling out of love with the sport.

"There are a lot worse ways to end my career," Stoner said in an interview with Spanish television.

Lorenzo tops the championship standings with 350 points from 18 races, with Pedrosa in second on 332 and Stoner on 254. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by John Mehaffey)