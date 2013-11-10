VALENCIA, Spain Nov 10 Spanish rookie Marc Marquez became the youngest ever MotoGP world champion at the age of 20 when he finished third in the 18th and final race of the season in Valencia on Sunday.

The Honda rider, who started from his ninth pole position of the season, played it safe by avoiding a thrilling tussle between defending champion Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa before settling into second place from the 11th lap.

Race officials said they would investigate an incident when Lorenzo appeared to push Pedrosa wide on lap 10, though Marquez's Honda team mate battled back to take second place behind Lorenzo.

