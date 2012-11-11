VALENCIA Nov 11 World MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo was denied a victorious finish to the season when he suffered a spectacular crash with around 17 laps remaining of Sunday's Valencia Grand Prix.

The Spanish Yamaha rider, who clinched his second world title two weeks ago at Phillip Island in Australia, lost control of his machine and catapaulted off the track to leave Dani Pedrosa with a comfortable lead over Briton Cal Crutchlow.

Lorenzo was able to walk away from the accident and did not appear to have sustained any injuries. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by John Mehaffey)