June 14 Qatar will stay on the MotoGP calendar until at least 2026 after signing a contract extension on Sunday with promoters Dorna Sports.

The race in the Middle East made its debut in 2004 and the Losail circuit has staged the season-opener since 2007, becoming the sport's first night grand prix in 2008.

The current contract was due to expire at the end of 2016.

"We are very excited about continuing our partnership with MotoGP and securing our place in the calendar for another decade," said Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) president Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Attiyah in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Julian Linden)