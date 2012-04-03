April 3 Valentino Rossi's legacy as MotoGP's greatest ever rider is in danger of being further eroded by another lacklustre season with Ducati and the Italian is under no illusions about how difficult this year could be.

The season begins at the Losail track in Qatar on Sunday and Rossi, a nine-times world champion across the classes, will have to work hard throughout the year if he is to better last year's seventh place finish on the uncompetitive Italian bike.

"We worked hard over the winter and although we went the wrong direction at one point, we once again managed to find the good feeling with the GP12 that we'd had in the first test," the 33-year-old said in a team release on Tuesday.

"I'm a realist and I know well that our times are still a long way off and that there are still some things to fix.

"We won't be able to address some of them right away, but it's also true that both we at the track and the guys back home now have a direction to work in and we must try to do as well as we can."

Last year's world champion Casey Stoner, formerly of Ducati, is favourite to retain his title on his Honda.

Rossi, who last won the championship in 2009, moved to Ducati from Honda last year but the dream tieup between Italy's most famous rider and most famous bike manufacturer did not work out as planned.

Ferrari's similar woes in Formula One have led pundits to wonder whether Rossi made an error in not switching to four wheels when he had the chance with the Italians in 2006 and again in 2009.

The death of friend and compatriot Marco Simoncelli in the Malaysia Grand Prix last October hit him hard but rumours of retirement were soon denied despite Ducati's difficulties.

Their current plight after poor testing times means small milestones are all Rossi is left to cling to.

"We won't completely redo the bike during the season, but we'll try to progress little by little," he said. (Writing by Mark Meadows in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)