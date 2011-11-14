LONDON Nov 14 Italian Loris Capirossi has been appointed to advise on MotoGP safety having retired this month after a 22-year career.

"Loris Capirossi will offer the MotoGP world championship advice on matters relating to safety, the new regulations, the competition in general and the homologation of new tracks," organisers said in a statement on Monday.

Motorcyling is still reeling from the death of Italian rider Marco Simoncelli in Malaysia last month, prompting a safety inquest after the rider's helmet fell off following a crash.

Simoncelli's death was the first in premier motorcycle racing since Daijiro Kato was killed at the 2003 Japanese Grand Prix.

"Capirossi's insight will provide a highly valuable input as MotoGP welcomes important and significant changes to the sport," the statement added.

Former 125cc and 250cc world champion Capirossi, 38, made his grand prix debut in 1990 and started 328 races in his career.

"In recognition of Capirossi's outstanding contribution to the sport, organisers have also made the request to the FIM (International Motorcyling Federation) that his number 65 be retired from use in the MotoGP world championship."

