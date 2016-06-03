BARCELONA, June 3 Spanish Moto2 rider Luis Salom has died after crashing during a free practice session at the Catalunya Grand Prix, world championship organisers said on Friday.

"Following an incident during today's Moto2 Free Practice 2 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, it is with great sadness that we have to report the passing of Luis Salom (SAG Team)," MotoGP said in a statement.

Salom, 24, was taken to a hospital after the crash where he underwent surgery.

"Despite the best efforts of the trauma team, he passed away at 1655pm local time," the statement added. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)