Sept 12 American rider Ben Spies will race for the non-works Pramac Ducati MotoGP team next season, the Italian manufacturer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Spies, whose place at Yamaha will be taken by Italian great Valentino Rossi, will partner Italian Andrea Iannone in the 2013 championship.

American Nicky Hayden and Italian Andrea Dovizioso have already been announced as the works Ducati team riders. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)