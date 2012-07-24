July 24 American MotoGP rider Ben Spies
announced on Tuesday his departure from the Yamaha works team at
the end of the season, leaving a vacancy alongside
championship-leading Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo.
Spies sent a link from his Twitter account (@benspies11) to
a story on the Superbike Planet website which quoted him saying
via email that he had chosen to leave "for a litany of reasons".
"I will explain more when I feel it is appropriate," he
added. "I'm discussing my situation with my sponsors and they
are behind me."
Spies, preparing for this weekend's U.S. Grand Prix at
Laguna Seca in California, added in a separate message that next
year would start a new chapter.
The Tennessee rider, a former world superbike champion, is
in his second season at the works Yamaha team but has been
outshone by Italian Andrea Dovizioso and Britain's Cal Crutchlow
at the non-factory Tech3 Yamaha team.
While Lorenzo leads the standings with 185 points, Spies is
10th on 66.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)